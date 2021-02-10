Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises 1.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

NYSE CLH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,719. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

