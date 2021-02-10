Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 183,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 52,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

