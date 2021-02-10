Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 868 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.19. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,224. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.04. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

