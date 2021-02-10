CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Down 8%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) traded down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $20.27. 1,251,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,966,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a P/E ratio of 167.67 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

