Craig L. Christensen Sells 4,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TTEK opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 247.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

