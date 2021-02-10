Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 14,377 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.