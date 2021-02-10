Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDC opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.