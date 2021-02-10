Creative Planning Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.