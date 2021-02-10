Creative Planning Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29,419.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 217,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after buying an additional 217,113 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.