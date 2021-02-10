Creative Planning Has $980,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

PJP opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.