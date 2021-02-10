Creative Planning Invests $1 Million in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $11,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $7,330,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.