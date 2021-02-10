Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 13,251 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 104,421 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 894,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,056 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

WNS stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.