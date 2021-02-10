Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 1.29% of Sunworks worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $480.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

