Cred (LBA) Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Cred has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $1.03 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.88 or 0.01176165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00056643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.78 or 0.05680486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044226 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.