Credit Suisse Group Boosts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $49.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRSR. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of CRSR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 19,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,015,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

