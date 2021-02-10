Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Shares of BILI opened at $140.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -129.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $150.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

