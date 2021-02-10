Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.56. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,370,959. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cree in the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Cree by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

