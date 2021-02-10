Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 23,043 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70.

On Monday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

