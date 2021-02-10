Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

CEQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of CEQP opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

