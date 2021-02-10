Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.99

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 852874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$147.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Insiders acquired a total of 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058 in the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

