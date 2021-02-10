CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $5.10 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE:CRH opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $21,093,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $3,110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CRH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRH by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 59,260 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.