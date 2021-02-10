Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.18

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 86575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

