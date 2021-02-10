Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) versus Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) Head to Head Survey

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million 190.95 $1.17 billion $0.67 20.28 Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cronos Group and Synovics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 2 4 2 0 2.00 Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 39.29%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 266.31% -1.61% -1.41% Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Synovics Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Synovics Pharmaceuticals

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

