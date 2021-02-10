CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CFB opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $643.05 million, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.