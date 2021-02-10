Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:CCK traded up $5.32 on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,839. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.80. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

