CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,799.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $4,799.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.34 or 0.01146809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.34 or 0.05610140 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00045773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00033168 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.