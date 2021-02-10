Cummins Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.70.

Shares of CMI opened at $244.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.52. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

