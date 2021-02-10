CustomContractNetwork Trading Up 125% Over Last Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $56,455.74 and approximately $40.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 125% against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.79 or 0.00393982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

