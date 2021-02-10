CUTcoin (CUT) Hits Market Cap of $10.65 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and $223.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00393366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015926 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008207 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 132,648,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,648,951 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.