Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 370,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,280. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

