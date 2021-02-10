Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,495,832. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

