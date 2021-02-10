Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,854 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,806 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. 19,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.