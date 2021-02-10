Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. 15,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,879. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.