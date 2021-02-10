Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Million

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce sales of $4.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $5.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $56.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.11 million to $71.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.99 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $113.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of CYTK opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $78,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 484,311 shares of company stock worth $8,792,447. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,547,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.