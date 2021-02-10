D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

