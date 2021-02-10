DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

First Bancorp stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $1,334,548. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.