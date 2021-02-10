Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DADA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 23,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.63.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

