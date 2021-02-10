Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Shares of DNMR opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

