DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $117.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in DaVita by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.39. 769,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,895. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

