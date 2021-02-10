DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

