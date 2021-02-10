DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $424,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,098,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $425,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,620. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

