DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,113. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

