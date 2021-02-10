DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,649 Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.67. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,125. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

