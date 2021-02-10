DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $191,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $122.03. 24,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,529. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $126.56. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,959. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

