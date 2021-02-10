Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.08. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 501,923 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFODQ)

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

