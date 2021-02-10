Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Announces Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. 7,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

