Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $318.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

