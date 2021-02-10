Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

DLA stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Research analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Read More: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.