Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,917 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 232.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,933 shares of company stock worth $74,391,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $34.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $814.85. 1,042,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,449,943. The company has a market cap of $772.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,705.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $793.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

