Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.16. 1,844,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,037,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $334.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.